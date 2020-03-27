Camping and rental cabins at Southwood Conservation Area near Smithland and Snyder Bend Park near Salix are closed for rentals until May 1 in response to the coronavirus and COVID-19 exposure concerns. These conditions are subject to change.
Additionally, Woodbury County Conservation Board Office facilities and field offices at Little Sioux Park, Snyder Bend Park, Browns Lake, and Southwood Conservation Area are closed to the public.
Woodbury County Park areas, including the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park, will remain open for public use such as hiking, fishing, bird watching, and general recreation. Pressurized water systems and facilities are not available.
All citizens are urged to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing and other practices, such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and stay home if you are feeling ill.
The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center remains closed until further notice. Program and facility updates will be made available via the website woodburyparks.org and Dorothy Pecaut Facebook page.
For more information or office appointments, contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.
