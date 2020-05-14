Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel announced on May 7 that all Woodbury County Conservation Board facilities, including campgrounds, will remain closed through May 15 in response to the coronavirus and COVID-19 exposure concerns. This is regardless of Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s Proclamation issued on May 6 that allows Iowa campgrounds to reopen. These conditions will be re-evaluated next week and are subject to future extensions.
These continued closures include Woodbury County Conservation Board Campgrounds, rental cabins, enclosed shelters, restrooms, playgrounds, Woodbury County Conservation Board park offices, and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
“It’s the right thing to do at this time,” stated Heissel. “Woodbury County is still one of the biggest hot spots in the state with the third highest number of COVID-19 cases. We are concerned about the health and safety of our community. We will continue to assess the situation and communicate with Siouxland District Health Department.”
Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks with closed facilities include Little Sioux Park near Correctionville; Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park—Browns Lake near Salix; Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland; Midway Park near Moville; and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.
Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps, and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use, such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching, and general recreation. All restrooms will remain closed.
All citizens are urged to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing of at least six feet and other practices, such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and to stay home if you are feeling ill.
Educational events, programs, and nature center rentals are cancelled until further notice. Program and facility updates will be made available via the website woodburyparks.org and the Dorothy Pecaut Facebook page.
For more information or office appointments, contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.
