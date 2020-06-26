Woodbury County Conservation Board Park facilities that will open on Frida, June 26, at 6 a.m. are:
• Campgrounds open under regular status at full capacity to all units including tents.
• Limited to one family or six registered campers per site for overnight stay.
• Campground restrooms/showers open. Hand soap and hand sanitizers may not be available.
• Park restrooms open. Hand soap and hand sanitizers may not be available.
• Playgrounds and Nature Playscape open. Use at your own risk. No cleaning or sanitizing will be provided.
• Firewood sales shall be provided. Exact change or check is required for payment.
• Cabin reservations open under regular status. Amenities limited & hours revised.
• Enclosed shelters open. Social distancing is encouraged and will be the responsibility of the user.
• Non-enclosed shelters open. Social distancing is encouraged and will be the responsibility of the user.
• Little Sioux Park beach open. Social distancing is encouraged and will be the responsibility of the user.
• Browns Lake – Bigelow Park beach will remain CLOSED for the rest of the season due to construction.
• County conservation office and park offices remain closed, except by appointment.
Opening Tuesday, June 30:
• Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will open June 30 with limited hours. Capacity will be limited to no more than 30 people inside the facility at one time.
• Nature Center will remain closed to rentals.
• In-person educational programs will resume with limitations in July. Details will follow later.
Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks include: Little Sioux Park near Correctionville; Snyder Bend Park and Browns Lake – Bigelow Park near Salix; Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland; Midway Park near Moville; and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.
Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park remain open for public use such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching and general recreation.
All citizens are urged to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing of at least six feet and other practices such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and please stay home if you are feeling ill.
Program and facility updates will be made available via the website woodburyparks.org/ and Dorothy Pecaut Facebook page. For more information or office appointments, contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.
