Woodbury County Conservation Board and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center facilities will remain closed through May 15 in response to the Coronavirus and COVID-19 exposure concerns. These conditions are subject to change.
These closures include campgrounds, camping and rental cabins, enclosed shelters, restrooms, playgrounds, Woodbury County Conservation Board park offices, and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks with Closed Facilities include:
• Little Sioux Park near Correctionville.
• Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park—Browns Lake near Salix.
• Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland.
• Midway Park near Moville.
• Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.
Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps, and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use, such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching, and general recreation. All restrooms will remain closed.
Woodbury County Conservation Board urges all citizens to follow recommendations by Siouxland District Health Department to practice social distancing of at least six feet and other practices, such as washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve, and please stay home if you are feeling ill.
Educational events, programs and rentals are cancelled through May 15. Program and facility updates will be made available via the website woodburyparks.org and Dorothy Pecaut Facebook page.
For more information or office appointments, contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.
