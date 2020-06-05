Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel recently announced that Woodbury County Conservation Board cabins opened on May 29 for reservations and public use.
Restrooms and shower facilities, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, offices, and Nature Center will remain closed. Campgrounds are open to self-contained units at 50% capacity.
Cabins are located Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, Snyder Bend Park near Salix, and Southwood Conservation Area near Smithland.
Cabin rentals will include these changes:
• Check-out time is 11 a.m.
• Check-in time is 5 p.m.
For cabin rentals, all kitchenware such as dishes, pots and pans, and utensils have been removed; renters will need to bring their own from home.
Cabins at Little Sioux Park will not have access to showers. A restroom and small kitchen sink are available in the cabin.
Snyder Bend and Southwood Cabins have full bath facilities
Park visitors are reminded to avoid gatherings of groups larger than 10. Park staff will continue to remind and educate visitors to practice physical distancing while enjoying the park.
Cabin reservations can be made online at woodburyparks.org/cabins.
Program and facility updates will be made available via at the website woodburyparks.org and Dorothy Pecaut Facebook page.
For more information or office appointments, contact the Woodbury County Conservation Board at 712-258-0838.
