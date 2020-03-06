With unpredictable crop prices and tight margins, marketing can make the difference in the profitability of corn and soybean production. How well farmers get paid for a year’s worth of work can be wrapped up in just a few marketing decisions.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Crawford County is offering Women Marketing Grain, a four-series class to help women learn how to sharpen their grain marketing skills.
Classes begin Thursday, March 12, and continue March 19, March 26, and April 2 at the Crawford County Extension Office, 35 S. Main St. in Denison.
“No prior crop marketing experience is necessary,” said Tim Christensen, ISU Extension farm management specialist, “but if you have been marketing grain for your farm business, that experience will likely prove to be beneficial in helping you learn more in this series of classes.”
The four-session Women Marketing Grain Series will be offered to assist women in developing plans for marketing old and new crop corn and soybeans.
The course will be taught by ISU Extension specialists and local ag business professionals with grain marketing experience. Women will learn how to manage price risk using marketing tools like forward contracts, futures and options contracts, alternative marketing contracts, and crop insurance. Participants will learn how to access online decision tools and to develop a marketing plan.
Classes are 6-9 p.m. with a meal served at 5:30 p.m. There is a fee for the series. Register by March 5 by contacting the ISU Extension and Outreach – Crawford County office at 712-263-4697 or online at www.aep.iastate.edu/womeninag/.
