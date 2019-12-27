The Women in Denim Conference is back again celebrating their 16th conference in Storm Lake on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, 2020.
Women involved in agriculture will find sessions to sharpen their skills in decision making, leadership, and finances. There are workshops that also support and acknowledge the importance of family, community, leisure time, and overall wellness.
This year, topics related to gardening, nutrition, home improvement, cooking, communication, and personal growth are part of the agenda.
The conference begins Friday, Jan. 24, with vendor shopping, pre-sessions, dinner, and keynote. Saturday, Jan. 25, has sessions throughout the day, along with lunch and door prizes.
The conference is held at the Siebens Forum on the Buena Vista University campus in Storm Lake.
For the Sweet 16, Women in Denim welcomes back keynote speaker Deadra Stanton. Her message of humor and inspiration has been enjoyed by thousands of people across the United States.
As she shares her stories of “life lessons,” Stanton will inspire you to enjoy life, laugh at life’s situations, and most of all, “Fines Double in a Construction Zone.”
Pre-registration is required. Registration information can be found on the website, www.womenindenim.com or email womenindenim@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.