The Wired from the Hills art exhibit is on display through Sunday, June 30, at the Moorhead Cultural Center, 120 Oak St. in Moorhead.
The exhibit depicts the barbed wire artwork of Anne Prucha of Missouri Valley.
“Barbed wire is beautiful,” said Prucha. “I started making garden sculptures with barbed wire in 2007. Inspiration struck, and I continued to create, branching out into intricate heart designs, crosses, and wildlife.”
Prucha stated that she uses as much re-claimed, re-purposed, salvaged, and found materials in her artwork as possible.
“A blend of these unique elements make an interesting and eye-catching addition to both home and garden,” said Prucha.
Prucha’s artwork can be viewed each Friday, Saturday, or Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. through June 30 at the Moorhead Cultural Center, or by appointment by calling 712-886-5017 and leaving a message.
This is a handicapped-accessible facility and a free exhibit.
