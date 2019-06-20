Anne Prucha of Missouri Valley has a new twist on the old barbed wire you see along the county roads. This artist recycles and turns old fencing wire into unique original artwork.
Prucha related, “Barbed wire is beautiful. I started making garden sculptures with barbed wire in 2007. Inspiration struck, and I continued to create, branching out into intricate heart designs, crosses, and wildlife.”
When viewing her barbed wire sculptures, many may realize that each piece has its own motion and unique personality.
“I use as much re-claimed, re-purposed, salvaged, and found materials as possible,” she added. “A blend of these unique elements make an interesting and eye-catching addition to both home and garden.”
Prucha’s artwork can be viewed at the Moorhead Cultural Center, 120 Oak St. in Moorhead through June 30, each Friday, Saturday, or Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. or by appointment by calling 712-886-5017 and leaving a message.
This is a handicapped-accessible facility and a free exhibit.
