Looking for some fun crafts to prepare for the holidays? Do you want to spend some time in nature? Then, join the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, for Winter Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be a variety of outdoor and indoor winter activities throughout the day. You will have the chance to create several simple crafts, hike the trails, meet some live animals, and much more.
Additionally, some area artists will be on hand to share and sell their creations. Participating vendors include sterling silver and natural stone jewelry from Jana Sawin-Peterson; yard art and ornamental iron by Norb Ruhland; alcohol ink and jewelry from Carol Blair; bird baths, bird houses and jewelry from Becky Roemmich; and hand drawn greeting cards, books and posters from Doug Collins. Holiday music will be provided by Mary Watts, harpist.
This event is free and open to the public and designed for all ages. The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road (Hwy 12 North), Sioux City.
For more information, contact the Nature Center at 712-258-0838 or email Theresa Kruid at tkruid@woodburyparks.org.
