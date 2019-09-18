Willow Dale Wellness Village, owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, has earned what the Department of Inspection and Appeals calls a deficiency-free survey.
Meeting state standards during survey in Iowa’s rigorous annual examination is one of the top indications of excellence for nursing facilities. In perhaps the most regulated industry within the state of Iowa and across the nation, nursing facilities are thoroughly surveyed and rated on core criteria including quality care, safety, administration, food service, nursing care, and patient rights.
“I am so proud of each and every staff member at Willow Dale. Their combined contributions lead to our excellence in customer service and quality.” said Tabitha Gonnerman, Administrator. “Their hard work, compassionate care, and unyielding commitment to provide quality services to our residents show their commitment to our vision of ‘We Make Our Day, Your Day, Every Day!’”
The unannounced inspections by representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services are conducted annually, nine to 15 months following the prior survey. This evaluation includes a review of residents’ clinical records, a thorough tour of the facility, observation of cares, medication administration, dining processes, and interviews with residents, family members, and staff members.
This honor is the most recent in a series of outstanding accomplishments by Willow Dale that includes their designation as a five-star facility by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
