Des Moines University in Des Moines granted 458 degrees at its 2019 Commencement Ceremony, the 119th in the university’s history, on Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee Hall in the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
The Dean from each of the three DMU colleges presented their classes and DMU President Angela L. Walker Franklin, Ph.D., conferred degrees.
Brianna Wilcke, D.O., from Danbury, earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. She also received the Iowa Chapter of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians Award.
Wilcke completed a comprehensive four-year medical education program at DMU from the Osteopathic Medicine program, including 24 months of clinical training.
Dr. Wilcke is currently in residency at Michigan State University Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich.
Wilcke is the daughter of Jon and Deb Wilcke of Danbury, and granddaughter of Ronnie and JoAnn Maack of Charter Oak. She is a graduate of Woodbury Central High School, Moville.
