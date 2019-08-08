Luke Whitney graduated from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering with a 3.97 GPA.
Whitney is assisting with a research project at Iowa State University this summer and will continue his education at the University of Oklahoma in order to obtain his Master’s degree in May 2020.
Whitney is the son of Steve and Julie Whitney of Castana and is a 2015 graduate of Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School in Mapleton.
