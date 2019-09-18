During MVAOCOU Coronation on Sunday, Sept. 8, the MVAOCOU Student Council presented the first annual “Ram Pride” award.
This year, a goal of student council is to continue the growth of the pride they have in their school and communities that make up the school district.
In order to recognize the importance of Ram Pride, the student council decided to start a tradition of recognizing a member of the district that shows great pride in the school. The high school staff and student council collaborated to name this year’s Ram Pride winner.
The 2019 recipient of the “Ram Pride” award was Merlin Whiteing of Mapleton.
Whiteing was given the award for the support he shows the MVAOCOU student body. He is a bus driver and substitute teacher for the district.
