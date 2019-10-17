First year of programming for Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom
Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom has completed its first school year of classroom programing. This regional effort of the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation includes the counties of Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, and West Pottawattamie.
“I have heard great things about Loess Hills everywhere” states Lila Bruck, Crawford County community member. “The kids are really excited about this type of programming and other people are noticing the impact that Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom is making.”
And the numbers tell the same story. Programs have been conducted in 20 schools in 15 different school districts. There have been 6,182 students reached through 286 classroom programs. The impact is not limited to classrooms alone.
STEM festivals, library presentations, county fair programs, and ag safety days are all events that Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom has presented at.
“That’s huge!” said local farmer and Harrison County Farm Bureau member Jay Heim.
He had just been updated as to the number of people and students impacted by Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom programs.
“No really, that is a great first year,” continued Heim.
In addition to guest speaker presentations and in classroom programming, Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom is dedicated to showing teachers how they can use agriculture in their everyday lesson plans.
Twelve teachers from around the region attended a professional development workshop in July held in Council Bluffs. These teachers participated in farm and agribusiness tours and learned how to incorporate agriculture into their science and social studies lessons. Locations for another workshop next year are already being discussed.
The organization’s advisory council plans to expand and grow the reach during the 2019-2020 school year. The group set a goal to connect with 20 new teachers and conduct programs in at least three additional school districts during this school year.
Education program coordinator Melanie Bruck said, “I am excited to be back in classrooms and to begin reaching students with ‘ah-ha’ moments in this new school year.”
“I never considered how important agriculture was when I was in school,” said Bruck. “Now, I realize the role it has in our everyday lives. I am privileged to teach this generation of students and work alongside their teachers with a common goal… agricultural literacy.”
For more information, visit www.IowaAgLiteracy.org.
