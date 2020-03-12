The Western Valley Conference 7-12 grade Vocal Festival took place on Monday,
March 2, at the River Valley Community School District in Correctionville.
The Western Valley Conference schools participating were Kingsley Pierson, Lawton-Bronson, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto/Charter Oak-Ute, Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove, Ridge View, River Valley, Siouxland Christian, West Monona, Westwood, and Woodbury Central.
The middle school and high school students rehearsed musical selections throughout the day to prepare for an evening concert.
Guest director for the Middle School Festival Choir was Abby Sheppard, who is the head vocal director at Sioux City East Middle School.
The accompanist for the middle school festival choir was Jacob Pedersen, who is the high school vocal director at OA-BCIG.
MVAO Middle School students chosen for the conference festival choir were Madison Behrens, Billi Craig, Justin Dorale, Allie Friedrichsen, Grayce Hanke, Emily Hinrickson, Epic Ingram, Kloe Ketelsen, Jackson Petersen, and Lauren Wolf.
Guest director for the High School Festival Choir was Dr. Ryan Person, who is the Director of Choral Activities at Morningside College in Sioux City.
Accompanist for the High School Festival Choir was Kris Kistenmacher, who is the 9-12 grade vocal director at Ridge View High School in Holstein.
MVAO-COU High School students chosen for the conference festival choir were Hannah Bohm, Hunter Dixon, Will Forbes, Gracie Friedrichsen, Sydney Fundermann, Taylor Fundermann, Riley Gosch, Maggie Hamman, Teresa Johnson, Katy Krohn, Kolby Nutt, Noah Oberreuter, Kade Ohlmeier, Lindsey Sisco, Jared Weaver, Jacob Welte, Jaxson Welte, and Sydney Welte.
