Last year more than 100 Iowans contracted West Nile virus, and nine of those cases led to death.
On Friday, July 12, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced the first case of West Nile virus this year, in Audubon County, according to the news release.
“Humans get infected with West Nile virus through a mosquito bite,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH Medical Director. “Until the state’s first hard frost, whether it’s for work or play, being outside means there’s a risk for West Nile virus infection.”
According to the CDC, symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, vomiting, diarrhea, and swollen lymph nodes. While most people fully recover, fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.
Though most cases are mild, and some even go unreported, severe symptoms can include a stiff neck, sleepiness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, loss of vision, paralysis, and coma. About one in every 150 cases develops into West Nile encephalitis or meningitis.
Precautions should be taken to protect against this potentially deadly virus.
Avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, as mosquitoes are most active during that time.
Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, shoes and socks when outdoors, if possible. If a mosquito can’t get to you, it can’t bite you.
Eliminate standing water around the home. Empty water from pet bowls, buckets, cans, and anywhere else it might collect. Change water in bird baths every few days, and if you have a water feature, create water movement. Mosquitoes lay eggs in still water, and developing larvae feed on algae.
Owners of backyard ponds and water features can also add mosquito predators, such as tadpoles, minnow, bass, bluegill, and catfish.
Another predator, one that does not live in water, can be encouraged to make your backyard home as well – bats.
Buy or build a bat box and mount it to a pole, tree, or the side of a building. Bats are a great addition to any backyard or garden as they have a voracious appetite for bugs. A single bat can eat up to 2,000 mosquitoes in one evening.
Gardeners use a variety of plants to naturally deter mosquitoes, too. Grab your gardening gloves and plant any one of the following mosquito-repelling plants, many of which are perfect for containers placed on patios and decks:
• Lavender – full sun and good drainage, hardy and beautiful.
• Marigolds – easy to grow and repelling to many garden pests.
• Citronella grass – its not just for candles, low maintenance, but cannot withstand frost.
• Catnip – this plant will take over and entice neighboring cats, best to use a container.
• Rosemary – does best in hot and dry climates; use a pretty container, and bring it inside for the winter.
• Basil – likes to be kept damp, enjoys basking in the sun, and makes a great pesto.
• Scented Geraniums – particularly lemon scented, these beautiful blooms can be constantly pruned.
• Bee Balm – this multi-tasker attracts bees and butterflies and repulses mosquitoes.
• Mint – can also be used to flavor afternoon tea, which you can enjoy in your mosquito-free outdoor space.
• Floss Flower – be careful with this one – it is toxic if ingested by pets or humans.
• Sage – toss a handful in the fire pit to ward off bugs (and negative energy, some believe).
• Allium – whimsical blooms from bulbs of the onion and garlic family that release a strong fragrance repelling to mosquitoes (and maybe vampires).
• Lantana – colorful and vibrant blooms that enjoy sunbathing.
• Lemongrass – tea relieves anxiety, lowers cholesterol, prevents infection, has antioxidant properties, antimicrobial properties, and anti-inflammatory properties, but wait, there is more – the plant repels mosquitoes.
Finally, use an insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. Make sure to read and follow label directions and precautions. DEET should not be used on children under the age of two months, and oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under the age of three years.
Consult a healthcare professional with any questions or concerns before applying a repellent to youngsters.
