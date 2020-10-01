By Jenna Comes
Over the last 10 years, I’ve had the opportunity to cover MVAO (now MVAOCOU) Rams athletics. I have seen these student-athletes succeed not only on the athletic field, but in the classroom.
There have been many great athletes over those 10 years, a lot of team success, and many important sports moments in Ram sports history.
I started at the Mapleton Press in the middle of May in 2010. I have decided to make my “Athletes of the Decade” with athletes who have graduated from the Class of 2011 to the Class of 2020 (which covers 10 senior classes).
I do have to give my husband credit for this project. Last summer, he showed me a link to a story the KMA radio station did on the top athletes of the decade from his former high school in Atlantic and asked me “Why couldn’t you do that for Rams?”
Immediately, I starting writing down a list of names.
I do have a disclaimer… I hope I’m not too partial to this list of athletes and big moments as I have gotten to know a number of these athletes and coaches on this list. That’s what happens in a small town. I also coached high school volleyball for five years.
This will be a five-part series that will run the whole month of October.
• Week 1 and Week 2 will feature the athletes who are honorable mention selections. This list could have gone on, but I had to stop somewhere
• Week 3 will feature the top 10 through 6 athletes.
• Week 4 will feature the top 5 through 1.
• Week 5 will feature the best sport moments from the past 10 years.
I have spent many hours looking up stats on Quikstats (which was a lifesaver in the process), all-conference honors, looking up information in past issues of the Mapleton Press, and checking information with coaches. While the stats might not be 100% accurate, I have tried my best.
I’m sure some people won’t agree with my list or the order, but this was just a fun project idea to showcase the hard work of many of these athletes.
Many have continued their athletics careers at the college level.
It’s hard for me to believe that some of the athletes in this project have graduated college, started jobs, got married, and are even starting families.
In 2018, MVAO entered a whole grade sharing agreement with Charter Oak-Ute to become the MVAOCOU Rams.
So, lets take a trip down memory lane to remember the last 10 years of Rams athletics.
Honorable Mention - Part 1
SUMMER BEERY, Class of 2015
Golf
Summer Beery earned first-team all-conference honors in golf four times during her high school career.
During her sophomore year, the Rams were the North Western Valley Conference regular season champs, Western Valley Conference Tournament Champions, and qualified as a team for regional finals. Beery also qualified for regionals as an individual in 2013.
The Rams were the Western Valley Conference runner-ups as a team in 2014 and 2015.
Beery was a regional finalist qualifier and placed fifth her senior year.
She currently works at United Bank of Iowa as a loan review assistant.
WESTON BEESON, Class of 2020
Cross Country and Track
Weston Beeson was a two-time state cross country qualifier for the Rams.
He placed second at the Western Valley Conference meet his senior year and placed third as a junior. The Rams won the conference team title his junior year.
On the track, Beeson was a part of the 4x800 meter relay team that placed sixth at state with a new school record time of 8:19.84.
Beeson currently attends Wayne State College.
DYLAN BLAKE, Class of 2020
Cross Country and Track
Dylan Blake was a four-time state cross country qualifier for the Rams. He placed 13th at regionals as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore, was the regional runner-up as a junior, and won the regional meet his senior year.
He won the Western Valley Conference individual title his senior year. He placed second at the conference meet his junior and sophomore years. The Rams won the conference team title his junior year.
Blake’s best finishes at the state cross country meet was 21st his sophomore year and 29th his junior season.
On the track, Blake was a three-time state qualifier. His high school career on the track was cut short due to COVID-19, and he didn’t get the chance to compete his senior year.
He qualified for state in the 3200 meter run his freshman year, in the 3200 meter run and 1600 meter run as a sophomore, and in the 800 meter run, 1600 meter run, and 4x800 meter relay his junior year. Blake earned two state medals as a junior. The 4x800 meter relay team placed sixth with a new school record time of 8:19.84, and he placed sixth in the 800 meter run.
One of Blake’s biggest accomplishments was qualifying for the Drake Relays in 2019 in the 800 meter run. He placed seventh with a time of 1:58.30.
Blake will continue his running career at the University of South Dakota where he will compete in track and cross country.
JUAN DELAGARZA, Class of 2017
Football and Basketball
Juan DeLaGarza went from averaging 2.7 points per game in basketball as a freshman to averaging 13.6 as a senior. He finished his basketball career with 842 points. He shot 46% from the field, had 194 assists, 192 steals, and 423 rebounds.
He played in two state basketball tournaments, was a part of three conference tournament championship teams and was a first-team Western Valley Conference selection two times.
On the football field, DeLaGarza earned All-District honors three years: honorable mention as a freshman, second-team as a sophomore, and first-team as a junior. The Rams made the playoffs in 2015. DeLaGarza had 1,381 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns in his career.
DeLaGarza is currently a senior at Iowa State University studying business marketing.
MARVIN GAINES, Class of 2016
Football
Marvin Gaines was a two-time first-team All-District player for the Rams. He recorded 1,213 rushing yards as a junior and rushed for 1,548 yards his senior year.
He scored 17 touchdowns as a senior and helped the Rams to a 5-5 record including a state playoff berth. Gaines was the District’s Co-Offensive MVP in 2015.
For his career, Gaines rushed for 3,522 yards and 28 touchdowns.
He now works with a professional painter in Sioux City.
RYAN DOUGHERTY, Class of 2013
Football, Basketball, and Baseball
Ryan Dougherty was the quarterback for the Rams from 2010-2012. He earned first-team all-district honors his junior and senior year for his performance.
He passed for 2,974 yards and 15 touchdowns. On the ground, Dougherty rushed for 1,655 yards and for 21 touchdowns in his career.
In basketball, Dougherty earned all-conference honorable mention twice.
On the baseball diamond, Dougherty earned second-team all-conference honors twice and was a first-team selection his senior year as the Rams were the WVC regular season champs.
For his career, Dougherty recorded 120 hits, scored 96 runs, had 69 RBIs, and had a batting average of .338.
He now teaches high school business at Westwood and coaches high school football and baseball and middle school girls basketball.
ELY FUNDERMANN, Class of 2019
Football, Basketball, Track, and Baseball
Ely Fundermann was a two-year starter at quarterback for the Rams. For his career, Fundermann had 2,070 rushing yards, including 16 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,235 of those yards his junior season. In the air, he passed for 1,572 yards and seven touchdowns.
He earned honorable mention as a sophomore and was a second-team all-district pick his junior and senior years.
In basketball, Fundermann had 588 points in his career while averaging 10.2 points per game and shooting 43.2% from the field. He had 151 assists, 76 steals, and 167 rebounds. The Rams made it to the state basketball tournament during his junior season. Fundermann was a second-team all-conference pick his senior year.
Fundermann qualified for the state track and field meet as a senior in the shot put.
In baseball, he was a second-team all-conference selection twice and first-team pick his senior season as the Rams won the conference regular season title for third straight year.
He collected 72 hits, scored 87 runs, and had 45 RBIs, 81 stolen bases, and a batting average of .311 during his baseball career.
Fundermann currently attends Morningside College and is majoring in environmental science. He is on the track team and will be throwing the javelin.
TED HANSON, Class of 2012
Cross Country and Track
Ted Hanson was a two-time state qualifier in cross country. He placed 37th his junior year and 34th his senior year. During Hanson’s senior year, he won the WVC individual title.
In track as a senior, Hanson won the conference title in the 3200 meter run and 1600 meter run. He also qualified for state in those two events, and he medaled in the 3200 as he placed seventh. Hanson also qualified for state in the 4x800 meter relay as a sophomore.
He went on to run cross country and track at Morningside College. He lives in Sioux City and works as a securities analyst at Security National Bank. Hanson still runs, and he completed his first marathon last year in Wisconsin.
HAYLEE HALBUR, Class of 2018
Volleyball, Basketball, Golf, and Softball
Haylee Halbur earned a number of golf honors during her career. She earned first-team all-conference honors three times and made second-team as a freshman.
During her senior year, the Rams placed second in the WVC regular season and conference tournament. Halbur placed fourth individually at the conference tournament. The Rams placed second at regionals, and Halbur qualified individually for regional finals. The Rams finished third at the regional finals.
Halbur holds the school record low at Willow Vale Golf Course with a 43.
She placed fourth at the conference tournament her junior year, and she placed fifth at regionals to advance to the finals. She finished sixth at regional finals.
The Rams also advanced to the regional finals as a team Halbur’s junior and sophomore years.
During her freshman year, the Rams were the conference tournament runner-ups.
In softball, Halbur saw time pitching in the circle starting as an eighth grader. For her career, she recorded 39 wins and pitched 557 innings. She also collected 374 strikeouts. At the plate, she had 130 hits, scored 36 runs, and had 109 RBIs with a batting average of .384.
Halbur earned all-conference softball honors four-times as she was a second-team all-conference pick three times and earned first-team all-conference her senior year.
On the basketball court, she scored 394 points in her career with 78 assists, 64 steals, and 278 rebounds.
Halbur also played volleyball where she recorded 399 kills, 49 aces, 254 digs, 46 assist blocks, and 90 solo blocks in her career.
She is a pharmacy tech at Stangel Pharmacy in Onawa. She also coached high school softball this summer at MVAOCOU.
