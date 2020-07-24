Planning a wedding can be stressful. For two area couples, planning a wedding during the coronavirus has been extra stressful as each couple chose different paths for their wedding.
McCall/Renner celebrate their wedding on July 18
Even though Taylor McCall and Trevor Renner dated just six months before they got engaged on May 12, 2019, Taylor has known Trevor her whole life.
On Saturday, Taylor and Trevor were married at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with their reception following at The Stables at Copper Ridge.
The couple knew they were going to get married on July 18, 2020, no matter what.
“Whether there was going to be 10 people there or 100, we were going to have it,” Taylor said. “And we would just figure things out from there.”
The hardest part for Taylor was all of the “unknowns.” She said it was hard to think and get excited for the wedding not knowing what would happen in July.
“Before the pandemic, you worried about it raining on your wedding day,” Taylor said. “How silly was that.”
Taylor said Father Ball told them, “You have a day in mind, but this is the planning process that God had intended for you. It’s about you two. Whatever happens, happens.”
She had lots of the planning for the wedding “set in stone” before March when the pandemic hit. The only things she had left were the small details.
“That was stressful because you didn’t know how many people were going to be there, so you didn’t want to order anything,” Taylor said.
She said Trevor was levelheaded and reassuring through the whole process.
“We are going to get married, and that is the biggest thing,” Trevor said.
Their parents, family, and wedding party were also supportive in telling them everything will be ok and what happens, happens.
“It’s nice to have good friends and family that reach out and make you feel like everything is going to be ok,” Taylor said.
The couple wanted to be married in the Catholic Church. The church was the last thing to open.
Until the church opened the weekend of June 27-28, Father Ball told them they could get married in the church, but it would be limited to just 10 people at the ceremony: Pastor, bride and groom, parents, maid of honor, and best man). Taylor said that would have been hard as that wouldn’t have included her grandparents.
Taylor said they spent the last two weeks before their wedding finishing details they could have had done in the spring, but there were too many unknowns. She and her family are very organized and like to get things done ahead of time, so waiting until the last minute was hard.
The couple also worked with Father Ball on how the wedding ceremony would look like with social distancing. Guests had to seat every other row, wear masks, and communion was at the end of the ceremony as guests left the church.
Trevor and Taylor have been invited to 17 weddings this year. She said some have moved their wedding date and some have decided to have a smaller wedding.
“It’s been cool to go to different weddings in all of this, too, to see how they are handling all of it,” she said.
At their reception, the tables were spread six feet apart and hand sanitizer was on each table. The couple understood if people weren’t comfortable coming.
As their wedding day approached, Taylor said she was excited for the day to just be here after all the planning and the unknowns.
Ehlers/Madsen postpone wedding until 2021
Riley Ehlers already had a lot of the big things planned for her June wedding before coronavirus hit in March.
She and her fiancé, Gabe Madsen, already had a longer engagement as they got engaged on Dec. 15, 2018.
“Once all of this stuff happened, it was super stressful,” Riley said. The stress was not really with the planning, but deciding if they should move forward with the wedding or not.
“We went back and forth a couple times,” she said.
Their wedding was planned for June 27, 2020, at St. Michael’s in Sioux City with the reception to follow at Country Celebrations.
As the wedding day got closer, the couple had to make the tough decision. Riley said it was hard to get ahold of all the vendors to see when they had to have a decision by.
Riley and Gabe felt like they weren’t getting the whole “wedding experience” as they didn’t have any bridal shower or bachelor/bachelorette parties.
“We kind of felt robbed of the whole experience,” Riley said.
They also wanted all of their guests to be able to celebrate with them. With all of the restrictions, Riley said they wouldn’t have been able to get married in the church as St. Michael’s wasn’t open yet on June 27.
“Everything we had planned was going to have to be re-planned to accommodate the restrictions,” Riley said.
The reception venue is popular, so it would have been hard to reschedule. Country Celebrations did have an opening for September, but with all of the “unknowns,” Riley didn’t want to reschedule that close.
The hardest part of deciding to postpone their wedding, Riley said, was getting to the original wedding day of June 27 and getting past that.
The couple calls it the ““Almost Wedding.”
On June 27, Riley said they would look at the clock and say, “10 a.m., we would have been getting ready; 2 p.m., we would have been in the church getting married.”
Some of their bridesmaids and groomsmen came over to hang out on their “Almost Wedding” day. Riley and Gabe did practice their “first dance.”
While they were ready to be married, Riley said having to wait another year will be kind of hard, but it’s for the better.
They are hoping that in a year, all of this COVID-19 will be over. They are planning to get some of those experiences, like bridal shower and parties, in. For Riley, most of the wedding is planned, and she will just have to finish the little details as it gets closer.
“Hopefully, it will be a more ‘normal’ time,” Riley said.
Riley and Gabe’s new wedding date is set for July 24, 2021.
