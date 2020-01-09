Due to the generosity of several churches, businesses, agencies, schools, and individuals, West Central Community Action was able to make Christmas brighter for 46 Monona County families this year.
There were several of these families not adopted, but the cash donations received from churches and individuals provided gifts for these families.
Toys for the children were donated by the Onawa Knights of Columbus toy drive. It continues to grow each year.
Toys were also donated by the Red Hat ladies of Ute and the Bobcats 4-H Club.
Warm mittens and hats for all ages were collected and donated by Great Southern Bank of Onawa.
The residents of Center Heights collected and donated socks.
West Monona High School, Middle School, and Elementary; Onawa Methodist Church; Turin Methodist Church; and Fiesta Foods of Onawa all donated food for the families.
The First Christian Church of Onawa provided a turkey for each family.
Books were donated by the Onawa Public Library.
Miscellaneous items were donated by several individuals, the Badgers 4-H Club, Monona County Courthouse employees, and Evangelical Free Church.
Several new coats were given by H&R Block of Mapleton and Sharon Taylor.
Movie tickets for everyone were made possible with the help of Dereck Cartmill.
Monday, Dec. 16, was a busy day, collecting all of these items with the help of Bob and Ardy Hewitt. Shopping help that day was provided by Marsha Hartman and Monica Kluver.
On Dec. 17, all of these items were brought together at the Ministry Center in Onawa, which was provided by the Evangelical Free Church, and sorted and distributed appropriately to the families.
It takes lots of help to accomplish this in a day, and this year help was provided by Marsha Hartman, Debbie Jensen, Monica Kluver, Cindy Hitchman, and Rhonda Wilt.
The items from those who adopted were also brought that same day and organized so that they could be distributed to the families.
The following groups adopted this year – Burgess People Care; West Monona Elementary; Onawa Methodist Church; Moorhead Christian Church; Soldier Lutheran Church; Williams and Company; Onawa Faith Lutheran Church; Church of Jesus Christ; E-Free Church; and Bluff View Housing Association of Sloan.
Five local families adopted a total of nine families.
On Dec.18, the families came to the Ministry Center to pick up their gifts and food baskets. Each family is assigned a number, and as their car moved to the front of the line, their items were brought to the door and loaded. This day also takes extra help. The volunteers on the 20th were Marsha and Craig Hartman, Debbie Jensen, and Steve Howland.
As you can see, this project takes the efforts of many, but is well worth it when you see the smiling faces and the tears of appreciation. WCCA thanks to all who contributed in any way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.