One of the activities at the Fisher Whiting Public Library in Mapleton for the summer library program was a water fight. Kids listened to a story; had a car race where they propelled the car with a squirt gun; tried to keep the water balloon on a parachute; played duck, duck goose with water; and then had an all out water fight. Groups were limited to 10 or fewer, 3 groups participated.
