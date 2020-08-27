One of the activities at the Fisher Whiting Public Library in Mapleton for the summer library program was a water fight. Kids listened to a story; had a car race where they propelled the car with a squirt gun; tried to keep the water balloon on a parachute; played duck, duck goose with water; and then had an all out water fight. Groups were limited to 10 or fewer, 3 groups participated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.