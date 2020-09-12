Water donation by local church

St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Mapleton recently donated 52 cases of water to the Mapleton Elementary Center along with an additional 10 cases from Fiesta Foods. Due to COVID-19, the CDC recommends that water station areas at schools should be closed. Students are daily bringing their water. The 62 cases will be used for students as teachers, staff, and administration need for distribution. Students will still need to bring their own water daily.
