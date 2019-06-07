Join the summer naturalist interns on Thursday, June 6, as they feed the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s live animals.
The nature center houses a Barred Owl, Red-tailed Hawk, snakes, turtles, salamanders and fish. The program will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
Watch as they feed the raptors, snakes, turtles, and other animals and learn about their habitat needs and amazing adaptations.
This program is free of charge and open to the public.
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays in the months of June and July. The Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road (Hwy 12), Sioux City.
For more information contact the nature center at 712-258-0838.
