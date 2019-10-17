Back in June, I got the opportunity to attend the Washington Leadership Conference for FFA. I got on a bus in Ames and started on my what felt like forever, a journey to our nation’s capital. Being the only one there from my chapter, I was definitely nervous at first.
After those long 15 hours of sitting on a bus, we had finally made it to our hotel in D.C. I checked in and got my room key. I would be sharing a room with three other girls from different states.
In my room I had members from Ohio, California, and Missouri. Once I got to my room, I broke the ice and felt a lot less uncomfortable with the idea of making new friends.
Our first day started with a couple of sessions where we talked about citizenship and what it means. We also decided on an LTS (Living to Serve) plan to bring back home and put into action in our communities. These LTS plans were made to help make a difference in our towns or cities.
Day 2 started with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. The topic that day was “purpose.” We talked about what our purpose is as an FFA member.
Day 3 we discussed diversity and visited the Holocaust Museum. That evening, we had a hunger banquet to reflect on poverty and hunger around the world.
As we came into dinner, we were separated into different groups. Some of us sat on the floor, some of us sat at a table with no tablecloth, and others at completely set up tables. The different seating represented those in poverty, the middle class, and the upper class people in the world. I got to sit in the upper class section, and it really made me reflect on what I have that I take for granted every day. My friends had to sit on the floor, and all I wanted to do was share with them since they were not getting anything to eat except a little bit of rice.
On the fourth day, we talked about advocacy. We visited the Capitol that day, and I got the opportunity to visit the Library of Congress.
Our last day there we started the day with a service project. We packaged meals for those who are hungry in the D.C. area. We then got the chance to visit the Smithsonian and have free time in the city. I went to the Rotunda to see the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.
This trip was an amazing experience for me. It not only helped me become a better leader, but it helped me grow as a person. I got the opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and meet new people. It really opened my eyes on what is going on in the world and what part I play in the difference that needs to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.