Sgt. Jeff Campbell started his journey to walk/golf across Iowa on June 10 in Clinton. Nineteen days later, on June 28, he finished his journey in Sioux City, having walked a total of 362 miles. He also golfed at 12 golf courses along the way.
Campbell walked those 362 miles to raise awareness and funds for mental health for veterans and mental health in general. Along his journey, Campbell stopped in Schleswig and Mapleton. He also golfed at the Schleswig Golf Course and Willow Vale Golf Club.
“For years I have been very adamant about mental health, and we need to pay more attention to it and focus more on it,” Campbell said.
Campbell is originally from West Virginia and has been in the Air Force for 13 years. He is stationed at the 185th Refueling Wing in Sioux City.
The idea for his journey came from reading a book about a man who walked/golfed his way around the coast of Ireland. Campbell thought it was “super cool.”
After talking to someone about the book and talking to a couple of buddies about their mental health, Campbell said, “A light bulb turned on.”
He was going to walk and golf across Iowa as he wanted to do something to raise awareness for mental health.
He said. “This was my attempt. It was definitely an adventure.”
He walked between six to 10 hours a day. The lowest number of miles Campbell walked in a day was 13 miles, and the furthest he walked in a day was 29 miles.
“That trek from Schleswig to Mapleton,” Campbell said. “That was fun!”
Along the way, he had a couple people come out and walk with him on his journey. Don Kuhlmann from Ute walked five miles with Campbell outside of Denison. Campbell’s mother from West Virginia came and walked 15 miles on the last day with him.
For the first half of his trip, Campbell’s wife was his “safety vehicle” driver. She met him every three to three-and-a-half hours to refill water and food. On the second half of the trip, Campbell’s dad was his safety vehicle driver.
Campbell mostly stayed in hotels and spent a couple of nights camping. When he stopped in Schleswig on June 25, Ron Duff hosted Campbell and his dad at the Boden House, a bed and breakfast. Several other veterans joined them for a night to grill out and visit. Campbell added that he and his dad felt very welcomed when they stopped in Schleswig.
Each day after Campbell reached his destination, he would shower, take a little nap, and then golf in the evening.
He said golf turned out to be a huge blessing in disguise. The mornings after Campbell had golfed, he felt much better as he was able to stretch out and loosen his muscles out. He only walked one small nine-hole course. For the others, he used a cart.
The money raised from his journey will go to Support Siouxland Soldiers in Sioux City. You can read more and see pictures from his journey on his Facebook page, Mental Muscle Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.