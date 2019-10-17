The deadline for pre-registering to vote for the upcoming School and City Election is Friday, Oct. 25.
The Monona County Deputy Commissioner of Elections, Peggy A. Rolph, advises that the Auditor’s Office will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, for your convenience.
Please call 712-433-2191 if you wish to check your voter registration or desire additional information.
The School and City Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
