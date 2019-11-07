The Friends of the Loess Hills State Forest & Preparation Canyon State Park are hosting a trash cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 9, near Little Sioux.
Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash along Fulton Avenue (also known as Ridge Road). This road is part of the new Brent’s Trail and is located in the Little Sioux Unit of the Loess Hills State Forest.
Unfortunately, over the years, an abundance of litter has accumulated along the roadsides, making for a less than ideal environment. This cleanup will help improve the experience of visitors to the forest and to Brent’s Trail.
Volunteers should meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1715 138th Trail. Dress appropriately for the weather and rugged terrain. Please bring gloves.
The event is free and open to the public, and registration is not required. Volunteers are welcome even if they cannot commit to the entire time.
The event will be postponed if weather is not cooperative. Learn more and stay updated on any changes at www.facebook.com/LoessHillsFriends.
