Voices of Our City appears on “America’s Got Talent”
After Voices of Our City appeared on America’s Got Talent on May 26, choir member Beck Amensen, formerly from Schleswig, said one of the first things she did was post a message on the “You Know You Are From Schleswig When” Facebook page to thank the people of Schleswig for their support.
“That is where my heart went first,” Amensen said. Her family moved to Schleswig when she started seventh grade, but moved to Sioux City the summer before her senior year. After looking back, Amensen wishes she would have stayed and graduated from Schleswig (Class of 1970).
While attending school in Schleswig, Amensen was very active in band and vocal. In fact, she still has her band sweater letters and bars. She came from a musical family as her dad was a musician in the Army and played in a Dixieland band.
“When the band was playing, or we were singing at a concert, everybody came,” Amensen said. “It was so impactful.”
Beck feels like it was her time at Schleswig that launched her passion for music.
Getting Involved with Voices of Our City
After visiting a friend in the San Diego area, Amensen decided to move out to the west coast.
Amensen created a non-profit in San Diego about nine years called “Dignity Delivery.” The mission is to foster and enhance the daily lives of the homeless community.
Two years ago, she attended a film debut “The Homeless Chorus Speaks” at her local library.
“I cried through the entire thing. I was so moved.” Amensen said.
After the documentary, she talked to the choir director, Steph Johnson, about Dignity Delivery to see if she could help some of the choir’s members. Johnson invited her to a Voices of Our City Choir rehearsal.
“I went and I never left,” Amensen said. “It moved me, every single human in there, the love, the family.”
She started singing with the group, then became a volunteer, and is now a part of organization every day as she’s serves as the programs director, a position she has had for the past two years.
“This experience and time with this choir has filled voids in my life that I didn’t even know I had,” Amensen said.
She oversees the huge food distribution program that provides hundreds of meals and groceries weekly for the choir and community.
The mission of Voices of Our City is to help San Diego’s unsheltered neighbors reconnect with hope and possibility through the healing power of music.
Amensen said there are approximately 9,000 homeless people in San Diego County. People are criminalized for being homeless. She explained they are written tickets for being homeless, then they can’t pay the ticket, and then go to jail for being homeless.
The organization has six employees and is 225 choir members strong. Sixty of the choir members are no longer “unsheltered” as the organization has supported/assisted with locating shelter or housing.
“That’s the power of this choir,” Amensen said.
Appearing on
America’s Got Talent
Roughly 50 core members of Voices of Our City auditioned in San Diego for America’s Got Talent (AGT). Amensen said there were 100’s of auditions. The group was chosen for the next round of auditions in front of the celebrity judges in Pasadena.
AGT sent a chapter bus down to San Diego to pick up the members. Amensen said they stayed in a great hotel and the group was treated well.
“We had the time of our lives,” she said. “It was a fantastic experience.”
While waiting in the hall to perform, the group saw celebrities like Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.
“They stopped and talked with us,” Amensen said. “We felt so welcomed.”
Voices of Our City received a “Golden Buzzer” from the judges for their performance and will advance to the next round. Members of the choir wrote the song they performed on AGT. Many members of the choir have been “unsheltered” at some point in their lives.
“We sing to change the perception of homeless through healing power of music,” Amensen said. “Music touches everyone.”
Their live audition was recorded back on March 8-9, but didn’t air on television until May 26.
“We had to keep it a secret all this time,” Amensen said. “That’s a hard secret to keep, and that was a long time for 60 people to keep that secret!”
Since the performance aired, Voices of Our City has received thousands of messages from people, some are homeless who are looking for assistance, people who want to help, and people who want to start a homeless choir in their area. It even went international as Amensen said they have received messages from Japan, Portugal, France, and Australia.
“On the stage of America’s Got Talent, millions of people watched and heard them. Their voice was heard,” Amensen said.
The City of San Diego declared a proclamation on June 2, calling it “Voices of Our City Day.”
Due to pandemic, Amensen said the Voices of Our City hasn’t been able to rehearse in-person. They received a grant to purchase laptops and headsets so choir members can do Zoom rehearsal and continue to sing together.
Not only do they have rehearsal, but they meet on Zoom for cooking class and dance lessons, and they still feed hundreds of people a week.
Even though Amensen is busy with her life in San Diego and being a part of Voices of Our City, she hasn’t forgotten her time in Schleswig as it holds a special place in her heart.
“My time there (in Schleswig) in the music program, both band and choir, have stayed with me all these years, and I default to Schleswig as my hometown.”
-----
Other Iowa ties to Voices of Our City
Director Steph Johnson also has family from Iowa as her grandparents live in Davenport. She spent every summer there as a child. One of the board members is also from Iowa. They all share a deep love of Iowa!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.