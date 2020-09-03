Co-hosting with the Norelius Community Library
Students in Crawford County are now able to visit a different farm each month.
Melanie Bruck, education program coordinator with Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom and Rebecca Berrones with the Norelius Community Library will be conducting monthly read along programs. The event is hosted by Norelius Community Library and co-hosted by Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom, a regional effort that is supported in part by the Crawford County Farm Bureau.
Virtual read along programs featuring the “My Family’s Farm” book series will take place at 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Families will be able to have a virtual story time from a farm.
After reading each “My Family’s Farm” story, participants will have a chance to see animals, crops, and other things on the farm. The programs will be live so students can have their questions answered in real time and learn more about agriculture.
Each program will focus on a different topic.
• Apples on Sept. 10.
• Corn on Oct. 8.
• Turkeys on Nov. 12.
• Pigs on Dec. 10.
• Wind on Jan. 14.
• Beef on Feb. 11.
• Soybeans on March 11.
• Eggs on April 8.
• Dairy on May 13.
“We think what Agriculture in the Classroom is doing is great! We are excited about what this program will do for the kids at the library,” said Berrones.
Activity kits and invitations to the live program are available and can be picked up during regular library hours two weeks before each program from the Norelius Community Library.
The learning kits will include instructions and supplies for hands-on activities related to each theme. Volunteers from the Crawford County Farm Bureau participated in creating the kits.
Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom will be giving away copies of select titles. Students can receive copies of the “My Family’s Farm” books by participating in the Facebook Live programs. There will be a book (or coloring pages if the book is not available) for the family to pick up at the library.
To view the live stream, viewers should go to the Norelius Community Library Facebook page and scroll down until they see the video at 4 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
“Reading to students is so important,” said Bruck, “I am excited to read and present each month and share about my farm.”
This virtual read along program offers students a chance to learn about agriculture, while following the library’s social distancing guidelines. Students of all ages are welcome to participate.
For more information, please visit www.IowaAgLiteracy.org.
