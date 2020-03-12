Students at the Schleswig Community School have a new technology tool to help them learn firsthand. Before the 2019-2020 school year, the school district purchased virtual reality goggles.
The district is committed to staying current and ahead of the curve when it comes to technology for students to use, said Tiffany Moeller, sixth grade teacher at Schleswig. The school had heard about other schools using the goggles and looked into it.
The system has three main components. There are 30 individual Google Pixel devices along with the goggles, which are the devices the Google Pixels are used in. There is also a Google tablet for the instructor and a wi-fi access point.
Teachers use the app called Google Expeditions. The teachers can search the “expeditions” by topic or key word. The expedition is then downloaded onto the teacher’s tablet. All of the students use a Pixel device, and the teacher uses the tablet. All of the devices are connected to the provided wi-fi system.
The teacher guides the students through the expedition and facilitates the expedition by using pre-selected points of interest and information, along with provided questions about the topic at various levels of difficulty.
“Students get the opportunity to be fully immersed in a topic and see 360 degree views, which you won’t get in a textbook or other means,” said Moeller. “Within minutes, students can visit places and see things they may never have the chance to in real life.”
Teachers have shown students parts of human anatomy, including the circulatory system.
Moeller said students have seen views from the top of Mount Everest, explored Coral Reefs, and seen other sea life, as well as what life is like on the International Space Station.
“It can also be used to look back in time and see areas important to major historic events or tour a museum from another country. We have really just started to scratch the surface of what is possible. The only limitations are if there is not an Expedition for the topic needed, but there are thousands to choose from,” Moeller said.
The virtual reality goggles were one of the centers during Schleswig’s Read Across America Day on Feb. 28. Students used the goggles as they went swimming with the sharks.
Schleswig third grade teacher Kristen Heffernan said she’s used the virtual reality goggles once for social studies.
Heffernan explained how a globe is a replica of earth, but when we see a map, it is flat.
“It looks like there are two Pacific Oceans. However, since the earth is round, they are actually connected,” Heffernan said. “I showed them with the virtual reality goggles what earth looks like from space. Then we compared it to a map. It showed them how big the Pacific Ocean actually is and really helped put it into perspective.”
Heffernan noted it was a great way for students to see earth from space and get a better idea of our lesson.
“They loved it,” she said. “Virtual reality is such a great way for students to experience and see things they might not actually get a chance to see. It definitely helps them better understand concepts and get a close-up view in a safe way.”
They also used the virtual reality goggles for Dad’s Night. The theme this year was “winter,” so students and their guests experienced what it would be like to climb Mount Everest. They got to see the camp area where hikers stay, learn all about the climb, and even the dangers of it. They also went on a polar bear tour. They learned about the tour vehicles they would travel in, facts about polar bears, and their habitat.
Along with the virtual reality goggles, the Schleswig School has two Makerbot Replicator+ 3D printers, a vinyl cutter, and several LEGO Robitics kits. They also have a green screen for video and picture editing. The school makes use of Google Cast for Education, Google Classroom, and use Chromebooks, many of which are touchscreen and help students stay current with technology.
