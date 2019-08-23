In conjunction with Drinking Water Day on Aug. 13 at the Iowa State Fair, and in celebration of 2,000 State Revolving Fund water quality loans made to Iowa communities, Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg announced the Home Town Water Tower Contest.
The contest challenges Iowa communities to show-off their hometown pride in a short video for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind water tower designed by a local artist.
To enter the contest, communities need to create a video, no longer than two minutes, that showcases their hometown pride and features a water element in their community.
Video submissions will be accepted on the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Facebook pages from Aug. 19 through Sept. 30. A public vote to be held Oct. 1-11 will determine the winning video.
“From Iowa’s largest cities to every rural community, water quality plays a fundamental role in our way of life,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This contest is a perfect chance for communities to share their special ‘it factor’ that sets their hometown apart. I can’t wait to see the videos.”
“The Home Town Water Tower Contest represents an opportunity for Iowa communities to promote water quality and hometown pride,” said Lt. Governor Gregg. “This contest showcases the dynamic aspects that every Iowa community has to offer.”
“The State Revolving Fund has assisted nearly 650 Iowa communities in advancing their water quality efforts, and we look forward to helping even more,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham.
“I look forward to reviewing the creative entries showcasing the many everyday uses of water in our communities – such as kids playing in splash pads or fishing in a farm pond, the options are endless,” said Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon.
Videos may be created by an individual or group representing the community, but the video must be submitted by the city with authority over the water tower.
The Iowa Finance Authority administers the State Revolving Fund in partnership with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The SRF assists communities with the costs of upgrading or constructing local wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects.
