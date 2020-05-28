Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom reaches students on virtual platforms
Melanie Bruck looks out her home office window and sees a tractor pass by pulling a feed wagon. The cows are bellowing loudly. It is feeding time. It is also almost time to begin class. She is about to conduct a virtual lesson from her farm with Underwood Elementary. She has brought lessons on agriculture to almost 10,000 students, but never from her computer before.
With the onset of COVID-19 and schools closing their doors, it looked like the school year was over, but as the education program coordinator for Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom, Bruck reached out to teachers she had worked with in the past and programs were scheduled. Lessons like, “Caring for Chickens,” “Conservation Nation,” and “A Day Without Agriculture” were taught to Underwood fourth graders, IKM-Manning second graders, and Logan-Magnolia first graders.
“Learning about agriculture can happen anywhere,” says Bruck. “In a classroom, on a farm, in a grocery store, or even in your own home in front of a computer monitor.”
Students join their teacher’s online meeting, like they have been for the past month, and Bruck logged on as well. After an introduction from the teacher, the lesson was conducted just as it would be in a classroom.
First, Bruck read the “My Family’s Egg Farm” book by sharing her screen with students and walking them through the digital copy, page by page. Next, she presented visuals for the lesson. She showed the students the five-week-old chickens as well as their feeder and waterer.
“We add nutrients to the water to make sure the chicks do not develop deficiencies. That is why it is not clear and appears brownish,” says Bruck.
She showed pictures of different breeds of chicken and answered students’ questions.
Fourth grade teacher Jeni Sondag says, “Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom provides students with real life experiences and meets standards in different subject areas as well as 21st Century Skills. Melanie Bruck does an excellent job providing students with hands-on, real life experiences. With a large variety of different classes, there is an opportunity to reach all learners. I highly recommend Agriculture in the Classroom.”
While nothing can replace in classroom programs with hands on activities, Bruck and the students make the best of it and continue learning about agriculture together.
If you would like more information, visit www.IowaAgLiteracy.org.
Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom is a regional effort of the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation established August of 2018. It serves school districts in five counties in southwest Iowa including Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, and West Pottawattamie Counties.
