Todd Sadler, President of Valley Bank & Trust of Mapleton and Danbury, recently announced the bank will be changing its name to First Security Bank effective Nov. 1.
“This is only a name change as ownership, management, and most importantly, our people, are not changing,” said Sadler. “Mr. Amundson (owner of Valley Bank & Trust) wants all the banks he owns to have a common name. We were the only bank Mr. Amundson owns which hadn’t adopted the First Security name, and consequently, it was our turn.”
Sadler added, “Our organization is also aggressively pursuing the purchase of additional banks that would very likely be merged into the Iowa operation. We felt it would likely be more easily accepted to change the name of a bank we may acquire to First Security Bank as opposed to Valley Bank & Trust.”
Lloyd Amundson and the family investment group, known as L. A. Amundson Investments, purchased Valley Bank & Trust in February 2006. The family owns banks in Iowa, Minnesota, and North Dakota.
“We are very pleased with the operation and staff we have in place at our Mapleton and Danbury locations,” commented Amundson. “While I never like to make radical changes at the banks I own, I felt it was time to get a common name for all the banks. Todd and his staff have done a good job for us, and we appreciate the loyalty our customers have shown us since we purchased the bank. We are actively seeking out additional bank opportunities and look forward to growing our banking footprint in Iowa.”
“The change is in name only, and daily operations, management, and staffing will remain the same,” reiterated Sadler. “We are not being merged into another bank or being sold. I expect things to continue to operate just as they have since the Amundson family purchased us back in 2006.”
Sadler added that the effect of the name change to the customer base will be very insignificant.
“Account numbers and the bank’s ABA (routing) number are not changing. Our customers can continue to use their existing checks and their current ATM/Debit card.” said Sadler. “The primary change for our customer is that our website address will be changing to firstsecuritybanks.com effective Nov. 1. Additionally, if you use mobile banking, our customers will need to download a new app starting Nov. 1.”
Amundson added that his support of both Mapleton and Danbury will never change no matter the name of the bank.
“As long as I own banks in these communities, I will continue to support those towns. Over the last 13 years, I think we have given back to Mapleton or Danbury over $600,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors or in donations for various community projects, including improvements at city parks, the schools, community centers, libraries, and recreational areas” said Amundson.
“Our staff has been tremendously helpful and supportive during this transition,” said Sadler. “We understand that sometimes these changes can be confusing, so please, if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to ask any of our staff at either the Mapleton or Danbury locations.”
