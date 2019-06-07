The Burgess Whiting Pharmacy is pleased to announce employee Sara Utterback successfully challenged the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board exam in April.
Utterback is joining a group of health care certificate holders that is nearly 700,000 strong nationally.
PTCB certification is not a given, as evidenced by an exam pass rate of less than 60 percent.
Utterback has been receiving on-the-job training in the Pharmacy Department for the past six months, as well as taking the time to study the various areas that are tested on her own time. Her dedication to improving her skills is undoubtedly deserving of commendation.
“Becoming certified is a major accomplishment, and we honor Sara’s commitment and hard work,” said Sandy Rose, Pharmacy Director at Whiting Pharmacy. “She has now equipped herself with additional expertise and has become an invaluable asset to our organization.”
Burgess Health Center, located in Onawa, is a rural acute care hospital that is accredited by the State of Iowa. Burgess Family Clinics serve the communities of Dunlap, Sloan, and Mapleton in Iowa, as well as Decatur, Neb.
Burgess has retail family pharmacies in Dunlap and Whiting.
