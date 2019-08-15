There are a number of events scheduled as the community of Ute hosts its annual Ute Fun Days celebration Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16-18. This year’s celebration includes two new events.
The first new event is Board Painting. The Ute Community Club is sponsoring the event that will be held at the Ute Town and Country Club on Friday evening, Aug.16. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and painting will start at 7 p.m. The Town and Country Club bar will be open and complimentary snacks will be served. Participants had to signed up by Aug. 9. For more information call Mariah Meseck at 712-269-5788.
The other new event during Ute Fun Days is a Flag Burning Ceremony. The Ute VFW Post 5605 and the Ute American Legion Aaby Post 442 will conduct a Flag Burning Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the former tractor pull location on the north side of Ute.
The Ceremony for the Disposal of Unserviceable Flags was instituted at the National Convention of the American Legion in September 1937 and has been an integral part of the American Legion ritual since then. According to VFW Commander Don Kuhlmann, the ceremony is expected to take about 30 minutes.
Anyone who wishes to donate an unserviceable flag for this event, or at any time, may leave it at the VFW building whenever the Sabor Mexicano Restaurant is open. You may also contact Don Kuhlmann at 712-294-4064 to make other arrangements.
Saturday’s events get underway with the Autism Walk. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Ute City Park and the walk starts at 9 a.m. For more information about the walk, call Danielle Creese at 712-840-1259.
Following the walk, there will be a food stand from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The proceeds will go to autism research.
There will be games in the park from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be bounce houses, pony rides, petting zoo, Bingo, and other games.
The Ute Fun Days softball tournament will be held at the Ute Ball Field on Saturday. For more information about this event, contact Jimmy Carlson, 712-840-1278. The Ute Fire Department will have a food stand at the ball field. Coolers are allowed.
On Main Street there will be a Car Show/Tractor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All car show entries get a free sandwich from Ada J’s. They will be serving burgers, brats, and beer. There will also be door prizes. For more information call 712-219-0267.
Enjoy ice cream and pie at the Ute Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Don’t forget about the Ute Fun Days Parade – it begins at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Line-up begins at 2 p.m. on the east side of the school.
Saturday will conclude with a Street Dance with music by In Due Time. Sparetime is sponsoring the street dance and there is a $10 cover.
Sunday’s Ute Fun Days events begin at 9 a.m. with a Community Prayer Service in the Ute City Park. Angie Rosener and John Thies will provide the gospel music. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs. Coffee, juice, and rolls will be served.
Mud volleyball will conclude the Ute Fun Day events. It will be located north of the ball field and there will be a kid’s pit. Contact Ryan Pithan or Mariah Meseck for more information.
