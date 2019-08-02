The annual Ute Fun Days will be held on Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16-18, with all the usual activities and some added attractions.
On Friday night, there will be a Board Painting Party at the Ute Town and Country Club. Contact Maria Meseck for more information on this event; pre-registration is required.
Saturday activities will include the Autism Walk and food stand at the park, kids games, two bounce houses, pony rides, and a petting zoo. Also, there will be a softball tournament, car and tractor show on Main Street with food by Ada’Js, pie and ice cream at the senior center, a parade, and a street dance, sponsored by Sparetime.
On Sunday, there will be a Community Prayer Service at the City Park and Mud Volleyball.
Another new event this year will be a Flag Burning Ceremony, conducted by the Ute VFW. This is a patriotic and respectful way to dispose of old flags, so anyone having a flag to contribute should contact Don Kuhlmann or any VFW member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.