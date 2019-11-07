The Ute Community Club held its regular meeting on Oct. 23 at Ada J’s Steakhouse in Ute.
President Mariah Meseck conducted the meeting. She informed the group that she has been working on a Facebook page for the club, and it is now up.
After discussion, it was decided to hold both the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Blessing of the Creche, along with Santa Night, on Sunday, Dec. 1. More details on these events will be forthcoming.
Due to the regular meeting date falling in the week of Thanksgiving, the November meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Ada J’s Steakhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.