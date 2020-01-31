The Ute Community Club met Jan. 22 at Ada'Js Steakhouse.
The current slate of officers has graciously agreed to serve for another year. They are Mariah Nutt, President; Nina Olson, Vice-President; Leesa Kuhlmann, Secretary; and Don Petersen, Treasurer.
A letter will be sent to current members and anyone who donated to the club last year, asking for their continued support.
Members present voted to renew the club's membership as an Advocate member of Monona County Development and to pay $250 dues.
A motion was also approved to send $100 for membership in the Loess Hills Hospitality Association.
The annual Spring Clean-Up day will be held on March 30. Watch The Mapleton Press for more details.
Due to Ash Wednesday falling on the regular meeting date, the club will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., at Ada J's. All are welcome to attend and help make the year ahead a good one for our town and community.
