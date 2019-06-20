The National Organic Program has launched the new Organic Integrity Learning Center, providing free 24/7 online training for organic professionals around the world.
“Fair and consistent certification and robust enforcement of the organic standards are keys to protect the integrity of the USDA Organic Seal that consumers trust and producers rely on,” said NOP Deputy Administrator Jennifer Tucker. “Maintaining organic integrity worldwide requires well-qualified and trained organic professionals. We want to make sure they have the tools they need.”
Initial courses offerings include:
• Introduction to the USDA Organic System.
• Sound and Sensible Organic Certification.
• Fundamentals of Inspection.
• Compliance and Enforcement: Adverse Actions, Appeals, and Reinstatements.
• Import Oversight Essentials.
Future courses will include Dairy Compliance, Traceability Techniques, Advanced Inspections, Materials Reviews, Certification Administration, and Sampling and Testing. Each training lesson includes assessments to track learning progress.
USDA is committed to maintaining a level playing field for organic producers, handlers and retailers in the domestic and international supply chain. Training previously available on the NOP website is also still available through the Learning Center.
Access the learning center at www.ams.usda.gov/services/organic-certification/training.
