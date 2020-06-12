The Charter Oak City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, June 1.
The council approved to appoint Brent Friedrichs to the city council to fill a vacancy.
The vacant council seat was held by Wayne Neumann. The council approved Neumann’s resignation at the April 14 council meeting.
The council also moved to get the pool ready for 2020 season, so if Governor Kim Reynolds opens pools, it will be ready. Lois Miller was hired as pool manager and Ellen Mallory, Alexia Miller, Loryn Schultz, and Claire Staley were hired as lifeguards.
The Charter Oak library and park will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.