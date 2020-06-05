The Mapleton Fire Department is planning on shooting off fireworks on Friday, July 3, at the Bill Mac Field (high school athletic complex) at dusk. All health regulations that are in place at the time will be followed.
As this time, there will not be any activities in the Mapleton City Park on July 4. This includes activities like the Fire Department’s BBQ, craft fair/flea market, pedal pull contest, bounce houses, bingo, etc.
Plans are in the works about having a parade on July 4. More information about Mapleton’s Fourth of July celebration will be published as it becomes available.
Charter Oak Achievement Days is scheduled for July 12-15, but no final decision has been made at this time about whether it will be held or not.
The Monona County Fair is scheduled from July 14-19. Fair board members have been working closely with ISU Extension/4-H and the Monona County Public Health to try and navigate their way through this very unusual and the ever-changing circumstance (COVID-19) in a statement on the Monona County Fair Facebook page on May 29.
“We wanted to let everyone know that we are in the midst of diligently trying to move forward with our Fair as best we can, keeping our community, volunteers, and board members safety in mind and abiding by the CDC guidelines.
“There are still a lot of unknown and things that may change between now and July 14, but we want to assure everyone that we want a fair chance at making this happen for the community, small businesses, and the kids that have worked so hard all year on their projects and livestock.
“4-H and FFA youth exhibitors will have the opportunity to exhibit their projects even though it may look differently than in the past.”
The fair board will release more information as it becomes available.
“While it may not look like past years fairs, it will be done with the utmost certainty that we’re doing the best we can under the circumstances we are all in.”
The Crawford County Fair Board posted on Facebook on May 21, that they have “decided to move forward with plans for the 2020 Crawford County Fair.” The fair is scheduled for July 22-26. More information will be published as it becomes available.
