The Mapleton fireworks have been moved to Saturday, July 4, due to a scheduling conflict with a high school baseball game. The Mapleton Fire Department will be shooting off fireworks on July 4 at dusk at Bill Mac Field (high school athletic complex).
There is a group working on putting together a Show and Shine Car Show for July 4.
There will be no public events or food being serving in the park this year. There will be no ambulance breakfast at the community building.
The Mapleton Ambulance Service is working on putting the parade together. Right now, the plan is for the parade to be the same as always, but with new guidelines in place.
All details are subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.