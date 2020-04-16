As of Monday, April 13, Iowa has a total of 1,710 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 82 counties in Iowa have at least one positive case. There have been a total of 16,986 negative tests.
Over the weekend, Crawford County reported its first death from COVID-19. The patient was an older adult, between 61 and 80 years old.
Here is an update on the numbers in the surrounding counties.
• Monona County: 6
• Crawford County: 6
• Harrison County: 12
• Woodbury County: 19
• Ida County: 0
Iowans are advised to presume COVID-19 is present everywhere regardless of where you live.
Note from Mapleton Youth Athletics by Corey Dose,
Rec Director
Due to the continuing social distancing recommendations, we will be canceling the Mapleton soccer season for 2020. We were very sad that we had to make this decision, but we have to follow the recommendations of the CDC.
For more information visit the Mapleton Youth Athletics Facebook page.
