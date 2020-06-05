The Ute Community Club held a small meeting on May 27 with social distancing rules in place.
The Farmers Market in Ute will start on July 7 and will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Social distancing measures will be followed.
The group is looking for someone to be in charge of collecting money and putting the information on the website for the Highway 141 Garage Sales. As of now, the event will be held Aug. 7-8. The person doesn’t have to be a Community Club member. Please contact a club member if you are interested in helping.
Ute Fun Days are planned for Aug. 14-16. The Community Club felt like no decisions could be officially made until the June meeting.
