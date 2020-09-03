Laura Oliver, Monona County Treasurer, would like to update you on what is happening in the three departments of the Monona County Treasurer’s office in relation to the Coronavirus 19 Pandemic.
It is requested that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you don’t feel safe coming to the courthouse, you may continue to pay motor vehicle registrations and property taxes online at www.iowatreasurers.org, by mail, or drop your payments in the drop box located by the front entrance to the courthouse.
Motor Vehicle Department
Effective Sept. 8, the Motor Vehicle Department will open back up to the public with no appointments necessary. However, please be prepared to wait in line six-feet apart, as they can only wait on one person at a time due to social distancing. They will also be open over the noon hour for your convenience.
Property Tax Department
The Property Tax Department has been open to the public since June 1. You have never needed an appointment to come to the property tax office.
Laura Oliver, Monona County Treasurer, will not be traveling to Mapleton or Ute this year to collect taxes due to Covid-19.
Driver’s License Department
The Driver’s License Dept. will remain by appointment only for the foreseeable future. To make an appointment, call 712-433-9566.
