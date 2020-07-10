Imagine Your Story at the Mapleton library! The library will be hosting several events in July and August to end its Summer Reading Program. All events are being planned with social distancing in mind.
The first event will be Monday, July 13. The fun will be “Stuff a Bear.” Actually it is an unfilled animal which you add the stuffing and a wishing star to the inside. You then name it and get a certificate. Choices are: Unicorn, Dragon, Horse, and Dinosaur, (check out Fisher Whiting Library Facebook for pictures.) The cost is $8, which includes all supplies. Patrons’ end cost is a reduced charge, the Friends of the Library are supplying the rest of the funds for the program. Your spot will be saved only when payment is received. The time slot you get will be given at your registration.
The second event will be a painting party on Tuesday, July 21, for kids 5-7 years old and Wednesday, July 22, for kids 8-12 years old. This event is free, but you must call to register and get your assigned time slot. Rain dates will be July 28-29.
The last event is Imagine Your Water World on Wednesday, Aug. 5. There is a limit of 10 people per session. Enjoy an outdoor water fight, water squirters, water balloons, and lots of fun. Call to reserve your spot for this event. The rain date for this event is Friday, Aug. 7.
Contact 712-881-1312 with questions or to register for one or all of the events. Watch the library’s Facebook page for other impromptu events that may pop up this summer. Remember, only you can Imagine Your Story!
