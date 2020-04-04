Activities abound during April at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge.
Youth Turkey Hunt
Saturday and Sunday,
April 11-12
The refuge will hold one youth shotgun turkey hunt on April 11-12.
DeSoto Public Use Areas Open
Wednesday, April 15
DeSoto Lake opens for fishing for the season. South gate recreation area and the east auto tour also reopen for the season. Visitors can also mushroom hunt in the designated public use areas. Refer to the regulation brochure for details.
Mobility-Impaired
Turkey Hunt
Saturday and Sunday,
April 18-19
The refuge will hold one mobility-impaired shotgun turkey hunt on April 18-19. This hunt is for individuals who have a disability impacting their mobility. Interested hunters can contact Peter Rea for more information at peter_rea@fws.gov.
Refuge Cleanup
Saturday and Sunday,
April 25
8:30 a.m. to noon
Join refuge staff and volunteers in a refuge-wide cleanup day. Participants will meet at the DeSoto Visitor Center in the morning and will spend the morning volunteering on the refuge with various cleanup projects. A complimentary hot dog lunch will be provided following the morning cleanup. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 712-388-4800.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Direct all requests for special accommodation to the refuge Visitor Center at 712-388-4803 , desoto@fws.gov, or TTY 800-877-8339 at least two weeks prior to the event.
The refuge Visitor Center is located off of U.S. Highway 30, five miles west of Interstate 29, at 1434 316th Ln, Missouri Valley. The Visitor Center is one mile south of the Highway 30 entrance. An entrance fee is required. The Visitor Center is open daily, seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It closed during some federal holidays.
