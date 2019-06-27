Nearly 4,000 students were recognized for their academic achievements at the University of Nebraska at Omaha during the Spring 2019 semester with inclusion on the Dean’s List.
Colton Kirkendall of Smithland received Dean’s List recognition for the semester.
Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree are selected for inclusion on the Chancellor’s List or Dean’s List at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.
Students who qualified for the Chancellor’s List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Spring 2019 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
Students who qualified for the Dean’s List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Spring 2019 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha is located in Omaha, Neb.
