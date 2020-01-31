In December, more than 1,800 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students participated in ceremonies celebrating the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.
As these students donned their caps and gowns, some of them the first in their family to do so, they embarked on a long journey that will forever be connected to their time at the UI as Hawkeyes.
Students from the area receiving their degrees include
• Annie Henderson of Ute, Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
• Shelby Sterner of Castana, Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Sciences.
The University of Iowa is located in Iowa City.
