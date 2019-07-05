Bryce Hatler, a University of Iowa student from Mapleton studying in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, was named to the UI’s Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.
Undergraduate students in the College of Engineering who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded course work during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of I (incomplete) or O (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the Dean’s List for that semester.
More than 5,700 UI students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.
The University of Iowa is located in Iowa City.
